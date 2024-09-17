Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.