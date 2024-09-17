Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

