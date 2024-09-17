Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.0 %

WVVI opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

