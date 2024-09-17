WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.34

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.34 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 6686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

