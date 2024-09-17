Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,153,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 2,586,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.6 days.

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WPLCF opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Wise has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

