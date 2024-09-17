World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $116.60 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and approximately $773,545.80 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000102 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.