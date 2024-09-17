Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.0812 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $69.58 million and $619,400.47 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,911,434 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,275,916.3465806. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07977227 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $516,372.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

