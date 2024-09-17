Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.49 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $150,340.80 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00252451 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,226,721 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,301,253.03524312. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02794483 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $147,267.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.