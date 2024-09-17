Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.48 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $148,872.34 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,237,597 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,301,253.03524312. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02794483 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $147,267.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

