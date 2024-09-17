Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys 294,065 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2,158.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned about 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after buying an additional 3,456,621 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,710,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,055,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,552,000 after buying an additional 852,089 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,254,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after buying an additional 681,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

