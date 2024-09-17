Wulff Hansen & CO. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9,923.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,590 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $77,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 789,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,529,000 after buying an additional 387,038 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

