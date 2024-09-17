Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 1,450,773 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $113,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.