Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 1,450,773 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $113,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
