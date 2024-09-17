Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

