Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

