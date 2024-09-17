Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,317,162,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,500,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,212,986,000 after buying an additional 125,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

