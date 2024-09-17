YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,029 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 3,971 put options.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 486,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

