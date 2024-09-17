Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5.7% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 32,571,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $7,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of Zhihu stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 71,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,371. The company has a market cap of $335.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

