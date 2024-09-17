Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,426 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,096,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 2.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,048 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZG

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.