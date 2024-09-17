Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

Zoetis stock opened at $194.25 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.