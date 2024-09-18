105,122 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

