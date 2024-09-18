137,279 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

