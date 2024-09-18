155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Lowered to Hold at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLD

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.98 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.