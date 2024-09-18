161,962 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 161,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 344,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 142,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,083,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 955,199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 53,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

