86,903 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

