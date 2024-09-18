9,513 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

AEP stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.