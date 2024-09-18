AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.73

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $18.91. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 1,822 shares.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

