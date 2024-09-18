AC Immune’s (ACIU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 362.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.24.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

