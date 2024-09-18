Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 520,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.09. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.37 and a current ratio of 17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

