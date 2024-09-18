Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,985.0 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,446.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,302.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,372.79.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

