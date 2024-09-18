Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $213.48.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

