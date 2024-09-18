AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.