Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by UBS Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$105.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.14. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$113.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.3998976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,117. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

