Aion Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Aion has a total market cap of $842,168.12 and approximately $9.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,433.46 or 0.40620627 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.