Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Sunday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Insiders have sold a total of 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,405 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.