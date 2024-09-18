Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,641. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.