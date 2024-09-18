Algorand 1-Day Volume Hits $22.43 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $22.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00038921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,093,158 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.