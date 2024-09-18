Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$146.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.