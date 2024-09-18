Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $27.11.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
