Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF ( NASDAQ:IVAL Free Report ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 4.98% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

