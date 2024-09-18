Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.62. 171,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.68. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.