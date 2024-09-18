Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $21,900,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.62. 171,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.68. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

