ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 33.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of ALXO stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $17.83.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on ALXO
Insider Activity at ALX Oncology
In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $200,043. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Brace for the Perfect Storm: Rate Cuts and a Slow September
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Small-to-Mid-cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.