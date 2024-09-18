ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 33.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $200,043. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.