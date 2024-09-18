Amalgamated Bank Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $356.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.60 and a 200-day moving average of $344.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

