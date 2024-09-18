Amalgamated Bank Sells 39,421 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,421 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

