Amalgamated Bank Sells 825 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $897.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $862.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.65. The company has a market cap of $397.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

