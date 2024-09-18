American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in American Express by 969.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after purchasing an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $114,990,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.78.

AXP opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $267.22. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

