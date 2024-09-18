American Lithium (CVE:LI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.50. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 94,532 shares changing hands.

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on American Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

American Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

