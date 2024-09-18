Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

