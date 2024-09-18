Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$9.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. 15.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.06. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4791667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

