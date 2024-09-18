Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $102.33

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Barclays lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of UMBF opened at $104.92 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

In other news, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

