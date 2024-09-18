AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Sells $347,230.40 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $279,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 340,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.