Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

TSE:AND opened at C$38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.22.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9371197 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.57.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

