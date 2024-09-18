Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
TSE:AND opened at C$38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.22.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9371197 EPS for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
