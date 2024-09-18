ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $317.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.36. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 43.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

